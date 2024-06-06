Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 31,413 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 59.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

