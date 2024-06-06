Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,314 shares of company stock worth $2,048,229 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

