ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.64

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.85. ICTS International shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

ICTS International Trading Down 10.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

