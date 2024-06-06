Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Illumina worth $83,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,636,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,678,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 751,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 557,417 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

