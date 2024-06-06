Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.91 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. Analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $106,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,340.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,827,880. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

