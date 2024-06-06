Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS BMAR opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

