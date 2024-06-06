Insider Buying: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Buys 5,740 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of STKS stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.39.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Group Hospitality
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
