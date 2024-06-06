Insider Buying: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Buys 5,740 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Haydee Olinger acquired 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $29,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,255.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of STKS stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.39.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

