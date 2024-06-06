Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,174 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $21,368.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Atomera Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.39.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
