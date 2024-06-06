Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 8,394 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $918,723.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 202,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $1,298,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sean Michael Walters sold 4,237 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $529,625.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 5,650 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $682,859.00.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

