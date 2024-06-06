Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Alexis Gil II Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
IAS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 912.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Integral Ad Science
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.