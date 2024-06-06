Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Alexis Gil II Sells 2,792 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IAS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 912.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 55,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 726.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 142,915 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

