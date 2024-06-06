International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after buying an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

