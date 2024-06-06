Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after buying an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.