Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.