iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum Sells 510 Shares of Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The business had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

