iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 141,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $85.39. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

