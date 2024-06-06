iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Stake Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $24,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2878 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

