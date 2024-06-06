iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,257,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,214,590 shares.The stock last traded at $59.46 and had previously closed at $57.93.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after purchasing an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

