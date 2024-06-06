iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268,715 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

EWS stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $440.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

