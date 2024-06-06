iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $304.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $304.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

