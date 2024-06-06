ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

ITV opened at GBX 78.58 ($1.01) on Thursday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.55 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Graham Cooke acquired 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($15,243.05). In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 11,238 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,222.91). Corporate insiders own 10.39% of the company's stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

