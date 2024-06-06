J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,000 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $162,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44.

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $636,530.40.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

