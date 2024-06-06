Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

