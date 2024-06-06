Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 32,645 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of Amplify Energy worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPY. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Amplify Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

