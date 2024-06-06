Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanex Building Products

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.