Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,754,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000.

ICLN stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

