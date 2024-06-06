Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sinclair worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sinclair

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.54. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.04%.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

