Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

IMMR opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.27.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IMMR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immersion

About Immersion

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.