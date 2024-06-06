Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 159,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

