Japjit Tulsi Sells 35,960 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 35,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $158,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 483,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,280.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Japjit Tulsi sold 16,079 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $31,193.26.

Matterport Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Matterport

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.