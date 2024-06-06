Jay Remley Sells 36,899 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CRO Jay Remley sold 36,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $162,724.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,201,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,656.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Remley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,726.34.

Matterport Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 520,490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,396,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 806,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 909,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

