JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $89.59

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.59 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 86.77 ($1.11). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 87.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 888,371 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.46. The stock has a market cap of £574.27 million, a PE ratio of 4,365.00 and a beta of 0.28.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.89 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently 40,000.00%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

