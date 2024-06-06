John Birchall Sells 1,100 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Powell Industries's revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

