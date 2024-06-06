John Birchall Sells 1,100 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $220,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.61. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

