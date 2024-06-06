John Moore Fowler Sells 600 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $73.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 34,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 450,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

