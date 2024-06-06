John Moore Fowler Sells 600 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
StoneX Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $73.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
