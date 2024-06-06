John Randall Waterfield Acquires 150,000 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Randall Waterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, John Randall Waterfield acquired 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. GEE Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Articles

