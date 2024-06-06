Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTR opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.