Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $83,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MetLife by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,186,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,495,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in MetLife by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,055,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,821,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

