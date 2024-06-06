JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $971.42

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 971.42 ($12.45) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($11.98). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 943 ($12.08), with a volume of 982,533 shares.

JPMorgan American Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.53%. JPMorgan American’s payout ratio is 707.07%.

About JPMorgan American

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.