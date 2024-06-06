JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $198.86 and last traded at $199.16. 1,623,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,167,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $566.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,079,000 after buying an additional 378,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 372,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

