JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.72. 608,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,705,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
