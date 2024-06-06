JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.72. 608,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,705,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 376,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 890,120 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

