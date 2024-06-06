Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 25,010 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.5 %

LINC opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.