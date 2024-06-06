KBC Group NV Buys 153,561 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,561 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Amcor by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 62,190 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Amcor by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 115,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Amcor by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

