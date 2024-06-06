KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22,086.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,594 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DKS opened at $217.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

