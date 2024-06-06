Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,121.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,965,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,939 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,696,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,197 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

