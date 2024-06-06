Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $959.62.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 5.3 %

LRCX opened at $971.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $935.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $192,668,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after purchasing an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.