Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.