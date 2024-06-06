Lance A. Soliday Sells 544 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.36 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.01. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

