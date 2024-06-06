Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

