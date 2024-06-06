Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) VP Gerard M. Knauer Sells 1,305 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) VP Gerard M. Knauer sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $20,592.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Articles

