Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $123.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

