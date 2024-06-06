Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $108,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 175.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

